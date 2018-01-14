LACETT | Hoosiers crush Northwestern, win third straight - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Hoosiers crush Northwestern, win third straight

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Make it three in a row for the suddenly surging Indiana Hoosiers.

IU (11-7, 4-2 B1G) defeated Northwestern Sunday 66-46. Amazingly, the Hoosiers have not lost since losing starting big man De’Ron Davis to a season ending injury.

After leading by five points at the half, IU blew the game open with an 18-0 in the second half. They led by as many as 27.

Robert Johnson led the way for the Hoosiers with 17.

Indiana is back in action Friday. It’s undefeated streak will be put to the test when they host 4th ranked Michigan.

