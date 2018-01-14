Louisville's 'Keepers of the Dream' concert honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points points and created offense for his teammates, too, in a 94-86 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Deng Adel scored a career-high 27 points, but his passing as much as his points sparked the Louisville offense. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The property owner called 911 after noticing footprints leading to a hole in the ice where there was fishing equipment, but no fisherman or returning footprints.

On Saturday Lamar Jackson made his first appearance in Louisville since announcing he was leaving for the NFL -- and more than 800 fans turned out in pursuit of an autograph.

Lamar Jackson signed hundreds of autographs Saturday during his first appearance since announcing he was leaving Louisville for the NFL.

State Police say two teenagers are dead after their car crashed during a police pursuit in northern Indiana, seriously injuring two other people.

According to police, after they hit the employee, the two then hit a parked vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot, causing damage to that vehicle.

Police say Louisville teens hit restaurant server with vehicle after not paying for meal

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- On the eve of Martin Luther King Day, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Louisville to remember the legacy of the civil rights leader.

The 8th Annual Keepers of the Dream concert was held at the Kentucky Center and celebrated community arts and the impact it’s had on Louisville’s culture.

Dr. King’s mission for racially equality was also felt through percussion and drums in the lobby and art that was on display.

“I love to seeing it because we all are brothers and sisters and going into Martin Luther King – that is what he wanted – he didn’t want us separate, he wanted all of us together,” said Danielle Mathis, who attended the event with her 3-year-old son. “I have to raise this little black boy to be a black man in today’s society and I want him to see what media does not show us and this is it. This is everything we need for our children.”

Awards were handed out to those who have made an impact on the Louisville community, which includes its Freedom Award recipient Rev. Dr. Charles Elliott.

Elliott has been the pastor of King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church since 1961, founded the organization Jesus and a job, and help pass legislation recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday as a holiday in Kentucky.

“I thank God for this freedom award however we ain’t free yet but I think God for the idea of Freedom,” Elliott said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told WDRB he was surprised to learn Dr. Elliott had not received the award previously.

“As I was looking at the list of previous winners – it was after last year’s one I said ‘Rev. Elliot, you’re not on here!’ I always assume he was a winner and so I wanted to correct that right away,” Fischer said.

Also in observance of MLK celebrations - the 46th annual Martin Luther King Motorcade in Louisville on Monday.

The motorcade begins at 28th Street and Broadway at 11 a.m.

