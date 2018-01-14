Louisville's 'Keepers of the Dream' concert honors Dr. Martin Lu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville's 'Keepers of the Dream' concert honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- On the eve of Martin Luther King Day, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Louisville to remember the legacy of the civil rights leader.

The 8th Annual Keepers of the Dream concert was held at the Kentucky Center and celebrated community arts and the impact it’s had on Louisville’s culture.

Dr. King’s mission for racially equality was also felt through percussion and drums in the lobby and art that was on display.

“I love to seeing it because we all are brothers and sisters and going into Martin Luther King – that is what he wanted – he didn’t want us separate, he wanted all of us together,” said Danielle Mathis, who attended the event with her 3-year-old son. “I have to raise this little black boy to be a black man in today’s society and I want him to see what media does not show us and this is it. This is everything we need for our children.”

Awards were handed out to those who have made an impact on the Louisville community, which includes its Freedom Award recipient Rev. Dr. Charles Elliott.

Elliott has been the pastor of King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church since 1961, founded the organization Jesus and a job, and help pass legislation recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday as a holiday in Kentucky.

“I thank God for this freedom award however we ain’t free yet but I think God for the idea of Freedom,” Elliott said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told WDRB he was surprised to learn Dr. Elliott had not received the award previously.

“As I was looking at the list of previous winners – it was after last year’s one I said ‘Rev. Elliot, you’re not on here!’ I always assume he was a winner and so I wanted to correct that right away,” Fischer said.

Also in observance of MLK celebrations - the 46th annual Martin Luther King Motorcade in Louisville on Monday.

The motorcade begins at 28th Street and Broadway at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.