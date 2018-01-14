Suspect charged in Pleasure Ridge Park triple homicide appears b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect charged in Pleasure Ridge Park triple homicide appears before Florida judge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing three people in PRP and fleeing the state appeared in court in Florida on Sunday. 

46-year-old Christopher Olivo made a video appearance before a judge in a Pinellas County courtroom. He was arrested on a warrant from LMPD on Friday night during a traffic stop in Pinellas County.  

He's charged with three counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Catherine, Geneva, and Mike Miles were all found shot to death in a home on Venango Drive Friday afternoon. 

Two juveniles were also found inside the home, unharmed. Police said Olivo fled the scene with his 2-year-old daughter. 

LMPD is expected to hold a press conference on Monday to provide more details in the case. 

