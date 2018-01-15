MLK Day events in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MLK Day events in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The country, including Louisville, honors Doctor Martin Luther King Junior on Monday, January 15, 2018.

The Alpha Lambda Education Foundation is hosing its 2018 Hope Breakfast Monday in memory of Doctor King. It's at 7 a.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center. The event helps raise money for scholarships, community outreach, and mentorship programs in the Louisville community.

Other MLK Day events in our area include a workshop for young people. The Academy of Music Production, Education, and Development is hosting it from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the AMPED facility in Shelby Park.

The Muhammad Ali Center will show MLK's 'I Have a Dream Speech' at 11 a.m.

The Archdiocese of Louisville is hosting its 33rd annual Community-Wide MLK Celebration. It's at 1:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption on South Fifth Street.

