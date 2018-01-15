BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

Rick Bozich shares his weekly AP college basketball Top 25 poll ballot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Last week I turned my Associated Press college basketball Top 25 ballot upside down. Seemed as if everybody lost.

This week I put my Sharpie away. Everybody won.

On to my ballot:

1. Villanova (16-1) — Nova plays Georgetown and UConn this week. That used to be Must See TV. Even John Thompson and Jim Calhoun don’t live there any more.

2. Purdue (17-2) — I was one of two voters who had the Boilermakers ranked second last week. I doubt it’s that way today.

3. Virginia (16-1) — The Cavaliers should not be in danger until they visit Duke Jan. 27.

4. West Virginia (15-2) — Nothing terrible about a one-point loss at Texas Tech — and Bob Huggins’ team goes prime-time with Kansas tonight.

5. Wichita State (15-2) — The move from the Missouri Valley to the American Athletic Conference has not shaken the Shockers.

6. Texas Tech (15-2) — Fran Fraschilla told me the Red Raiders are Elite Eight or Final Four good.

7. Duke (15-2) — Still No. 87 in defensive efficiency. Won’t work in March.

8. Oklahoma (14-2) — Trae Young and Lon Kruger remains a potent one-two punch.

9. Kansas (14-3) — Do the Jayhawks have all their guys yet? Got tired of asking.

10. Cincinnati (15-2) — Mick Cronin had Rick Pitino talk to his team before the Bearcats beat USF by 23 Saturday.

11. Michigan State (16-3) — Poor Indiana. The Hoosiers get the Spartans Friday in MSU’s first game after losing to Ohio State and Michigan and needing overtime to beat Rutgers.

12. Gonzaga (15-3) — Gonzaga is forever.

13. Arizona State (14-3) — Shaky week in Tempe. Lost to Oregon. Nearly lost to Oregon State.

14. Xavier (16-3) — There’s a gap between Villanova and the X-Men — a 24-point gap.

15. UNC (14-4) — Fortunate to beat Notre Dame.

16. Kentucky (14-3) — Two SEC road wins already.

17. Auburn (16-1) — What are your thoughts on Bruce Pearl?

18. Clemson (15-2) — Show Me game for the Tigers Tuesday at UNC, where they have never won.

19. Arizona (14-4) — Ken Pomeroy has the Wildcats favored in their next eight.

20. TCU (13-4) — Overtime losses at Texas and Oklahoma that could have been wins.

21. Seton Hall (15-3) — Losing to Marquette by 20 was the Pirates’ worst performance this season.

22. Ohio State (15-4) — If the Buckeyes don’t make the Top 25 this week, voters are not paying attention.

23. Tennessee (12-4) — Winnable road games with Missouri and South Carolina this week.

24. Miami (13-3) — Duke at home in lovely Coral Gables tonight. Wish you were there? Me, too.

25. Michigan (15-4) — That 10-point win over Michigan State was in East Lansing, not Ann Arbor.

