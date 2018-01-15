Popular Bardstown Road restaurant closes after more than 2 decades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road restaurant has permanently closed its doors.

Asiatique Restaurant said its closure was effective immediately on Saturday, according to a post on the restaurant Facebook page.

The restaurant founded by Chef Peng Looi was highly-regarded for its asian-inspired menu and innovation. It had been in business for the past 24 years with many honors and accolades.

Chef Looi also owns August Moon on Lexington Road.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.