Popular Bardstown Road restaurant closes after more than 2 decad - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Popular Bardstown Road restaurant closes after more than 2 decades

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road restaurant has permanently closed its doors.

Asiatique Restaurant said its closure was effective immediately on Saturday, according to a post on the restaurant Facebook page. 

The restaurant founded by Chef Peng Looi was highly-regarded for its asian-inspired menu and innovation.  It had been in business for the past 24 years with many honors and accolades.

Chef Looi also owns August Moon on Lexington Road. 

