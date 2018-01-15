2 men arrested after home shot up in Louisville's Limerick neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say it arrested two men after a home was shot up in the Limerick neighborhood over the weekend.

According to arrest reports, police were dispatched to a home on South Seventh Street, near West Kentucky Street, just after 12 a.m. on Saturday after a resident of the home said two men had fired shots at her house.

When police arrived, six people -- three adults and three children -- were inside the home.

Police say they found evidence that at least three bullets had been fired into the home: two through the door and one through the wall.

"The bullets entered the house, they continued to travel through other walls, an entertainment center, and some kids' toys," police wrote in the report.

Police say they also found four shell casings at the scene.

According to the arrest reports, the woman saw the two men through a window. She described one as a heavy-set man wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and the other as a man wearing a grey hoodie. Police say the woman told them she saw the two men run into a field. According to arrest reports, police found footprints leading from the scene and into that field.

With the help of a K-9 and its handler, police were able to follow those footprints from the field to an apartment down the street, in the 1100 block of South Seventh Street.

Police say when they knocked on the door of the home, a woman answered the door. Inside the home were two men, 21-year-old Jaque Simon and 21-year-old Devan Doss, according to the arrest report.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home and found a loaded handgun with bullets that matched the shell casings found at the scene. Officers also allegedly found a black hoodie under a bed, along with shoes that matched the shoeprints found at the scene. Additionally, police say they found drug paraphernalia, a set of brass knuckles, several cell phones and "a small bindle of a brown powdery substance."

Both Simon and Doss were arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Simon was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

