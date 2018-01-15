Indiana teen dies after sledding into path of car; driver charge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana teen dies after sledding into path of car; driver charged with DWI

Posted: Updated:
Davis Collier (source: @davis_collier7 Twitter page) Davis Collier (source: @davis_collier7 Twitter page)
Galina Witte (source: Warrick County Security Center) Galina Witte (source: Warrick County Security Center)

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP/WDRB) - A southwestern Indiana teen has died after the sled she was riding was struck by a car.

Davis Collier, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night in Newburgh, east of Evansville.

Police say Collier slid into the roadway. She was a student at Castle High School in Newburgh.

The school posted a tweet Sunday saying that students will assemble in the auditorium "to grieve together and talk with counselors."

Police arrested the driver of the car, 20-year-old Galina Witte of Evansville. She is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating while intoxicated endangering others.

The accident remains under investigation by Newburgh Police.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press and WDRB Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.