LMPD credits OnStar with helping track a triple murder suspect to Florida

Police were called to this home on Venango Drive on Jan. 12, 2018 to investigate a triple homicide.

Police found the bodies of Catherine, Mike and Geneva Miles at a PRP home on Jan. 12, 2018. They had been shot to death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives in Louisville credit OnStar with helping track the suspect in a triple murder to Florida.

Louisville Metro Police Lieutenant Emily McKinley says the bodies of Catherine, Geneva, and Mike Miles were found in a home on Venango Drive in Pleasure Ridge Park on Friday afternoon. All had been shot to death. Police say the murders likely happened on Thursday night.

[RAW VIDEO: POLICE RELEASE DETAILS ON PRP TRIPLE HOMICIDE]

46-year-old Christopher Olivo and 39-year-old Geneva Miles had a 2-year-old daughter together and had recently moved to Louisville and had been staying with Geneva's sister and her husband.

When police discovered the girl was missing, LMPD began coordinating with Kentucky State Police to issue an Amber Alert. That's when they discovered the green Chevy Cruze he was driving was equipped with OnStar.

Technicians helped police track the car to Tampa, Florida on Saturday. Police say he had already dropped off the little girl with relatives before he was arrested. When officers took Olivo into custody on Saturday, they say he was wearing a ballistic vest and had an AK-47 on the passenger seat.LMPD investigators also say they found the 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter of Mike and Catherine Miles in a closed bedroom in the home. They were hungry but not harmed.

McKinley says detectives tried to protect the children from seeing the horrific scene in the home by covering their heads with sheets and playing "Ironman & Hide and Seek" with them.

She says all of the children are now safe and staying with other family members.

Olivo was in court over the weekend, and Louisville Metro Police officers spoke to him during an initial interrogation. He is still awaiting extradition back to Kentucky to face three murder charges.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.