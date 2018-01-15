U.S. Army dog posthumously honored in Britain for animal bravery in World War II

State Police say two teenagers are dead after their car crashed during a police pursuit in northern Indiana, seriously injuring two other people.

The reason the Jeffersonville Police Department decided to continue with the show.

46-year-old Christopher Olivo allegedly killed three people in PRP including the mother of his child.

A southwestern Indiana teen has died after the sled she was riding was struck by a car.

According to police, after they hit the employee, the two then hit a parked vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot, causing damage to that vehicle.

Police say Louisville teens hit restaurant server with vehicle after not paying for meal

Five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12, four from the Big Ten and three from the SEC headline Rick Bozich's weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). John Wren from New York, was 4 years old when Chips the family pet dog returned from the war effort. Military working dog Ayron, seen here, received the award on Chips' behalf.

LONDON (AP) -- A U.S. Army dog that attacked a machine-gun nest during World War II was posthumously awarded Britain's highest honor for animal bravery on Monday.

Chips, a German shepherd-husky cross, was awarded the Dickin Medal for actions during a 1943 beach landing in Sicily. According to the U.S. soldiers, Chips raced into an Italian machine-gun nest, attacking an enemy soldier by the throat and pulling the gun from its mount.

The medal was awarded by veterinary charity PDSA in a ceremony at the Churchill War Rooms in London. The honor was accepted by 76-year-old John Wren of Southold, New York, whose father donated Chips to the war effort in 1942.

Lt. Col. Alan Throop, who attended on behalf of the U.S. Army, said that shortly after the battle Chips was recommended for the Distinguished Service Cross, the Silver Star and the Purple Heart. The awards were later rescinded because army policy didn't allow animals to receive medals.

Chips suffered scalp wounds and powder burns in the battle but survived the war, returning to his owners in Pleasantville, New York.

The medal was awarded on the 75th anniversary of the Casablanca Conference, at which British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt plotted wartime strategy. Chips served as a sentry at the conference and met both leaders.

"It has taken over seven decades, but Chips can now finally take his place in the history books as one of the most heroic dogs to serve with the U.S. Army," PDSA director general Jan McLoughlin said.

Since 1943, the Dickin Medal has recognized gallantry by animals serving with the military, police or rescue services. Recipients include 33 dogs, 32 messenger pigeons, four horses and a cat.

