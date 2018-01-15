Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, dies at 46 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, dies at 46

Dolores O'Riordan (Image Courtesy: Fox News) Dolores O'Riordan (Image Courtesy: Fox News)

(AP/FOX NEWS) -- Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died at the age of 46.

Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

Holmes says the singer's family is "devastated" by the news.

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including "Zombie" and "Linger."

The Limmerick Leader, a publication from O'Riordan's home town was the first to report the news of the singer's death.

In May 2017, O'Riordan opened up about her singing career in an interview with the Irish News.

"I’ve been singing since I was 5 years old,” she told the Irish News. “By the time I was 12, I was writing my own songs so, yeah, music has always been part of me. To be honest, I’ve never imagined doing anything else. I think at one time though, my mum, who’s deeply religious, might have had a notion of me becoming a nun!"

The Irish rock band was founded in Limerick, Ireland in 1989.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press & Fox News. All rights reserved.

