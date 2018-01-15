Sarah Sanders Calls Out Amazon After 2-Year-Old's Batman Toy Ord - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sarah Sanders Calls Out Amazon After 2-Year-Old's Batman Toy Order

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: Fox News) (Image Courtesy: Fox News)

(FOX NEWS) -- White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took to Twitter to call out Amazon after her young son inadvertently ordered an $80 toy using the the company's Echo device.

"Alexa, we have a problem if my 2 year old can order a Batman toy by yelling "Batman!" over and over again into the Echo," Sanders tweeted on Sunday.

Amazon has not commented on her tweet. 

Critics then called out Sanders for using her official White House social media account for the funny observation, rather than a personal Twitter handle.

Others on Twitter expressed concern that Sanders has the Echo in her home, warning it could be compromised and used to listen to her conversations.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.