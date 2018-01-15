Sarah Sanders Calls Out Amazon After 2-Year-Old's Batman Toy Order

State Police say two teenagers are dead after their car crashed during a police pursuit in northern Indiana, seriously injuring two other people.

The reason the Jeffersonville Police Department decided to continue with the show.

The car took about a year to rebuild.

46-year-old Christopher Olivo allegedly killed three people in PRP including the mother of his child.

A southwestern Indiana teen has died after the sled she was riding was struck by a car.

Indiana teen dies after sledding into path of car; driver charged with DWI

According to police, after they hit the employee, the two then hit a parked vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot, causing damage to that vehicle.

Police say Louisville teens hit restaurant server with vehicle after not paying for meal

Five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12, four from the Big Ten and three from the SEC headline Rick Bozich's weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.

(FOX NEWS) -- White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took to Twitter to call out Amazon after her young son inadvertently ordered an $80 toy using the the company's Echo device.

"Alexa, we have a problem if my 2 year old can order a Batman toy by yelling "Batman!" over and over again into the Echo," Sanders tweeted on Sunday.

Alexa, we have a problem if my 2 year old can order a Batman toy by yelling "Batman!" over and over again into the Echo pic.twitter.com/7uF0d2fmD8 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 14, 2018

Amazon has not commented on her tweet.

Critics then called out Sanders for using her official White House social media account for the funny observation, rather than a personal Twitter handle.

I know this WH's ethics office is next to useless, so here's a rule of thumb for complying with 5 C.F.R. § 2635.702: Avoid discussing purchases from private companies on your govt account. Remember that, as the most visible face of the Admin, others in govt will follow your lead. https://t.co/apOwHqApBW — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 14, 2018

If you were a low-level staffer with no press duties in a big department, @PressSec, your boss might just stroll into your office and ask you to delete this. But you're not that. Employees throughout govt look to you to set an example because tone from the top matters. Do better. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 14, 2018

Alexa, can you track @PressSec inappropriate use of an official Twitter account? Thanks. — ???IAmTheStorm????? (@traciemom) January 14, 2018

Not sure you understand the purpose of the official @PressSec twitter handle. — Rogue CPI (@RogueCPI) January 14, 2018

Others on Twitter expressed concern that Sanders has the Echo in her home, warning it could be compromised and used to listen to her conversations.

Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.