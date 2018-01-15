Study shows 31 million people believe they will die in credit ca - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Study shows 31 million people believe they will die in credit card debt

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting to feel like you'll never pay off your credit card debt? A new study says you're not the only one.

According to CreditCards.com, 31 million people believe they'll die in debt.

This comes as credit debt in the U.S. is reaching record highs. Last week, the Federal Reserve reported that revolving credit jumped 13 percent in November. Analysts say the rise in credit card use is a sign of growing consumer confidence.

