IU Southeast students spend MLK Day volunteering - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IU Southeast students spend MLK Day volunteering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Indiana college students spent their Martin Luther King Jr. Day away from the classroom, taking part in community service.

On Monday, a group of IU Southeast students volunteered at several places around Kentucky and Indiana.

They did it in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who dedicated his life to making a difference during the civil rights movement. Some of their stops included Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services, Harbor House and the Green Valley Care Center.

They cleaned, painted, and spent some time with patients.

"I know the community partners really look forward to our students coming, serving and helping the community," said Dakota Brooks, an IU Southeast student. "But it really kind of develops an appreciation for the students and the community. So it's really important. I know for me personally, I look forward to this day every year."

Students say this day of volunteering has become an annual event at the university.

