Snow Fox pre-school, business and government closings and delays -- Tuesday, Jan. 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Below is a list of businesses, pre-schools, day cares, medical practices and government centers that are closed or on a delayed schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

DAY CARES AND PRE-SCHOOLS:

Kentucky

  • Amazing Childcare Learning Center -- All three locations closed Tuesday
  • Blessed & Faithful Learning Center - 1st and 2nd shift canceled Tuesday
  • Enchanted Enrichment Center - Closed Tuesday
  • Fern Creek Childcare -- Closed Tuesday
  • First Step Academy - Closed Tuesday
  • Kidz Club - 2 hour delay Tuesday
  • Laugh and Learn Childcare Development Center - Closed Tuesday
  • Laughter and Lullabies Childcare - Delayed 3.5 hours; opening at 9 a.m. Tuesday
  • Little Scholars 1 & 2 - Closed Tuesday
  • Little Smiles Learning Academy - Closed Tuesday
  • Mac's Childcare - All locations closed Tuesday
  • Mariday Pre-school -- Delayed two hours Tuesday
  • Posh Posh Club Daycare -- Delayed three hours, open at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday
  • Ridgewood Child Development Center - Closed Tuesday

Indiana

  • St. John's Daycare in Lanesville - Closed Tuesday

BUSINESSES

Kentucky

  • Big Wally's Hauling in Louisville -- two-hour delay Tuesday
  • ISA Recycling - All locations closed Tuesday
  • Hardin Co. Government - Closed Tuesday
  • Kentucky Board of Hairdressers and Cosmetologists -- Exams postponed and rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 22
  • Kuumba Youth Liberation Academy is closed Tuesday. No Day Program or Private Tutoring Sessions.
  • Peak Community Support - Closed Tuesday

Indiana

  • Adaptive Community Support Services in New Albany -- Closed Tuesday
  • Blue River Services -- All consumer routes canceled
  • Floyd County Government Offices -- Closed Tuesday
  • Harrison County Government Offices -- Closed Tuesday
  • Hope Southern Indiana - Closed Tuesday
  • ISA Recycling - All locations closed Tuesday
  • ISA Pick Pull Save - Closed Tuesday
  • Renaissance Family Medicine -- Closed Tuesday

