IMAGES | Louisville community celebrates civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Louisville community came out Monday to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Nearly 50 years after his death, citizens are paying tribute to the civil rights icon.

A motorcade takes place every year on the federal holiday to honor the legacy of the slain civil rights leader. It started with a rally at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church.

Civil rights activist Mattie Jones wants people to understand that the day honoring King's legacy is much more than a holiday.

"This day is very important for all of us, very important for our young children to see. The reverend and I are part of the older generation. We are still here pushing and pulling and demanding for them to have equality in education and in all phases of life they've got to face," Jones said.

Dr. King was assassinated in April of 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.

