Ford wins North American Truck of the Year and invests $11 billion in electrification

The snow has already arrived across the Louisville area, but the issue for Tuesday will be the bitter cold temperatures.

The snow has already arrived across the Louisville area, but the issue for Tuesday will be the bitter cold temperatures.

According to police, after they hit the employee, the two then hit a parked vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot, causing damage to that vehicle.

According to police, after they hit the employee, the two then hit a parked vehicle in the restaurant's parking lot, causing damage to that vehicle.

Five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12, four from the Big Ten and three from the SEC headline Rick Bozich's weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.

Five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12, four from the Big Ten and three from the SEC headline Rick Bozich's weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot.

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

The North American International Auto Show is underway in Detroit, and Ford received high honors.

Ford debuted its limited-edition Bullitt Mustang due out this summer. It will be the first Bullitt Mustang available globally, and exterior paint colors are limited to Shadow Black and Highland Green.

“This year is the 50th anniversary of the Bullitt movie with Steve McQueen, so we thought it was appropriate to have a 50th anniversary Bullitt Mustang,” said Joseph Hinrichs, President of Global Operations for Ford Motor Company.

The new Ford Edge ST and the new Ford Ranger were also unveiled at the auto show Sunday.

The Kentucky Truck Plant's Lincoln Navigator was named North American Truck of the Year on Monday morning. The truck plant also makes the Ford Super Duty, while the Ford Escape is made over at the Louisville Assembly Plant.

“We just thank everybody for everything they do for us down there,” Hinrichs said. “It's just such an important part of our global line up in Louisville with those two assembly plants.”

Ford announced it will more than double its spending on electrified vehicles, totaling $11 billion by 2022, but officials can’t say if that investment will impact vehicles made in Louisville.

“We don't have anything specifically to announce for the Louisville plants, but rest assured as we add electrification our lineup, a lot of the products will see the benefits of that,” Hinrichs said. “Of course, we see the escape and the MKC there at the Louisville Assembly plant and, of course, the Super Duty and the Expedition Navigator at the Kentucky Truck Plant, all are great products and very strong sellers. So, we haven't released what all the vehicles are going to be, but you're right. [Ford is spending] $11 billion on electrification, 40 new vehicles over the next five years, including 16 battery electric vehicles, and we'll have more to say about that as we go throughout the year.”

Although Hinrichs can’t tease what Ford’s next all-electric or hybrid vehicle will be, it’s clear that electrified vehicles could be come down the line at any of Fords plants in the near future. He didn’t confirm or deny it could be the Escape or the Super Duty.

“Well, when you look at the SUV line up and the smaller vehicles, they tend to lend themselves to more fuel efficiency, so those are the right categories, but we don't have anything to announce," he said. "We did announce we're doing a battery electric SUV in 2020, a different SUV, obviously, but the Escape is one of our best selling vehicles, and we will make sure we will keep it competitive."

2017 was the biggest year ever for Ford SUV sales, however vehicle sales as a whole were down throughout the industry, as well as for Ford. Ford sales were down 1 percent in the United States compared to its record breaking sales year in 2016.

“We've had such a strong run since the global financial crisis with sales in the United States,” Hinrichs said. “Yes, last year was the first year we came off the growth, but it's still a very healthy level: over 17 million sales. So I think we've signed up for 17 million for the rest of our lives. I think the industry is still very strong, and the mix is growing more toward trucks and SUVs, which is really in our wheel house.”

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.