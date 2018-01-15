Prominent Louisville attorney Larry B. Franklin dies at 80

The reason the Jeffersonville Police Department decided to continue with the show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A prominent Louisville attorney passed away Sunday afternoon.

According to Pearson Funeral Home, Larry B. Franklin died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 14, at the age of 80. He is described as a "sailor, attorney and family patriarch."

Franklin gained local and national attention representing plaintiffs in a number of high-profile cases, including the family of a teenager who sued Six Flags Kentucky Kingdom after her feet were severed on a ride, the family of a victim injured in the 2009 Louisville Zoo train derailment, the family of a child who died in the 1988 Carroll County bus crash and various medical malpractice cases.

His online biography on the website of the Franklin Law Group, the Louisville law practice where he practiced, describes him as a man who, "likes to travel, shop, spend money on other people and spoil his employees."

"What most clients notice first about Larry is his genuine concern for their situation," the site explains. "He has a talent for being able to quickly understand their needs and explain their options clearly and concisely."

Franklin's military career continued for 36 years after he graduated from the United States Naval Academy. He retired from the naval reserves at the rank of rear admiral, his obituary said.

Franklin was a graduate of Valley High School, the naval academy and the University of Louisville law school.

Visitation will be held at Pearson’s, 149 Breckinridge Lane, Louisville, from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Valley High School Auditorium, 10200 Dixie Hwy in Louisville.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.