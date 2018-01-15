As wind chills near zero degrees await, Kentuckiana schools work - WDRB 41 Louisville News

As wind chills near zero degrees await, Kentuckiana schools work to ensure student safety

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The snow has already arrived across the Louisville area, but the issue for Tuesday will be the bitter cold temperatures.

For JCPS, the cold coupled with wind chills possibly below zero created a slew of problems. Getting its 950 buses needed started up is one thing, but making sure kids are safe is another.

And across the river, a wind chill advisory is already in effect for southern Indiana, but cancelling or delaying is not as simple for schools as a set temperature when buses are loading up. 

Watch our full report in the video player above to see what kids and parents said is too cold for school.

Related Stories:

Snow Fox School and Business Closings

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.