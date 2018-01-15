Last passenger aboard the 'Miracle on Hudson' speaks in Louisville on ninth anniversary

LMPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home on Laurelwood Avenue, near Breckenridge lane and I-264.

Dozens of flu-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky and Indiana, and doctors are noticing the drastic spike in flu cases over the past two or three weeks.

The snow has already arrived across the Louisville area, but the issue for Tuesday will be the bitter cold temperatures.

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's now been nine years since a U.S. Airways flight had to make an emergency landing on the Hudson River in New York City.

The so-called "Miracle on the Hudson" happened on Jan. 15, 2009. The plane -- captained by pilot Chelsey Sullenberger, better known as "Sully," took on a bird strike shortly after taking off from LaGuardia Airport. It caused both engines to fail, and the plane landed in the Hudson.

Dave Sanderson was one of the 155 people on board the flight that day and was the last passenger off the plane. He spoke at an event in Louisville on Monday about what it was like letting everyone off in front of him.

"It wasn't my plan to be the last passenger off the plane.," Sanderson said. "My game plan was to get up, get to the aisle and get off as soon as we got down. But then i heard my mom talk to me. She passed away in 1997. And she said if you do the right thing, God will take care of you, and the right thing was to help other people first."

No one on board was hurt. The event was later made into a movie called, "Sully."

