Second annual Education is King event in west Louisville celebra - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Second annual Education is King event in west Louisville celebrates impact of Martin Luther King Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College and Empower West Louisville teamed up Monday night to honor Dr. Martin Luther King.

WDRB's Gilbert Corsey hosted the fourth annual Education is King event at St. Stephen Church on 15th Street, which celebrates the impact that King had on the nation and honors local leaders.

"I don't think Dr. King simply wants us to rehearse history," said Dr. Kevin Cosby, President of Simmons College of Kentucky. "I think Dr. King wants us to make some history, and having Simmons here is going to make some history, because it's going to give kids an opportunity to excel." 

This year's Education is King Award went to Woodford "Wood" Porter, CEO of AD Porter and Son's funeral home. 

