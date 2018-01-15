LANE | U of L women's basketball up to No.2 in AP rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U of L women's basketball team already has already set a school mark for the most wins in a row to start a season and all-time (currently 19 and counting). Now they have achieved the highest ranking in school history.

The Cards are a strong number two in this week's Associated Press poll after their 100-67 destruction of then-number two Notre Dame last Thursday. UConn is still number one. The Cardinals were second on 30 of the 32 ballots. UConn received all of the 32 first-place votes and then got a scare before staying unbeaten with a 75-71 victory at Texas Monday night.

U of L challenges the Huskies February 12th in Storrs, Connecticut.

Star Junior Asia Durr was named ESPNW and ACC Player of the Week for her 36-point effort in the win over Notre Dame. Durr hit 8-of-10 three-point attempts.

The Cardinals travel to Pittsburgh Thursday night bidding for a 20-0 start to the season.

