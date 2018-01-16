Man shot and killed by his father in Hikes Point, LMPD says

Police say a father shot and killed his son at this home in Hikes Point early on the morning of Jan. 16, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Hikes Point, and LMPD said the the victim's father pulled the trigger.

LMPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the home on Laurelwood Avenue near Breckenridge Lane and I-264.

Police have released few details in the case. Officials say the son died, and no one was arrested. The victim's name has not been released. Police said the Commonwealth's Attorneys office has the case to decide whether charges are possible.

"I was in total shock, especially with this neighborhood," said someone who lives nearby and didn't want to be identified. "We've never had anything like this ... My first reaction was was it a burglary? Is it something I need to be fearful of?"

Crime tape stretched along the street when investigators were there Tuesday morning.

Neighbors said the family kept to themselves. The father was always seen on his lawnmower doing yard work, and others said they saw the son every now and then. Investigators said it appears to be a domestic situation.

"We just finished the new year and Christmas, and my heart goes out to the family, because I'm sure that's not something anyone wants to ever have to go through," said Earon Lee Downing, who lives nearby. "But we don't know what the circumstances are, and we don't know what happened.

"Hikes Point is strong, and we'll rally behind the family if they need help."

