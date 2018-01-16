Louisville Metro under winter storm warning, expect hazardous driving conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A winter storm warning has been issued for the Louisville Metro area, and driving conditions for the morning commute have been hazardous.

The warning remains in effect until 1 p.m.

WDRB's Jude Redfield says the snow is tapering off from north to south, so improvements are expected during the day. However, travel was difficult at times Tuesday morning, especially in areas south of Louisville.

The snow and brutal cold prompted many schools and businesses to close. JCPS made its announcement late Monday evening.

Some of the main roads were still covered with snow early Tuesday in Jeffersontown, where at least four inches of snow had fallen.

In some places on Taylorsville Road, it was hard to make out the lines on the road.

Here’s a look at us traveling on a dark, snow covered, Taylorsville Road with traffic coming at us. This was scary. You couldn’t see the lanes. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/U8sZTqTWnm — Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) January 16, 2018

In east Louisville, a tandem tractor trailer jackknifed on I-64 West between the Gene Snyder and Simpsonville exits.

A tandem tractor trailer has jack knifed on I-64 W on the Fisherville Road overpass. First responder here tells me no one was hurt. The interstate is very slick and bridges like this ice quickly. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/vcEdeAG7EB — Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) January 16, 2018

In Bullitt County and Nelson County, main roads were covered with snow early Tuesday, but still passable.

Conditions appeared to be improving as snow plows and salt trucks made their rounds.

WDRB's Jude Redfield says a few locations will end up with between three and six inches.

