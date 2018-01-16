POLICE: Louisville man exchanged gunfire with off-duty LMPD offi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Louisville man exchanged gunfire with off-duty LMPD officer

Herschel Brown (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Herschel Brown (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a Louisville man authorities say is accused of exchanging gunfire with an off-duty LMPD officer.

Herschel Brown was arrested Monday in the 6000 block of West Pages Lane, near Terry Road.

According to a police report, the officer called 911 and said her neighbor had shot at her at an apartment complex where they both live.

Police say in the recorded call, the officer identified Brown as the person who had shot at her. Officials say the officer also claimed that Brown had been stalking her.

Authorities say the officer stated that she shot at Brown, after he allegedly fired a weapon toward her. Neither were hit by gunfire.

Investigators say the officer had previously filed two harassment reports against Brown. The most recent one was on Jan. 6.

Police say evidence found "is consistent with an exchange of gunfire." Shell casings were found in front of the officer's apartment and near her personal vehicle, officials say.

According to police, Brown also fired a shot into a second victim's apartment.

Authorities say the officer recorded part of the incident on her personal cell phone.

Brown is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

