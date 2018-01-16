Repairs to East End tunnel sprinkler system set to start this week

Dr. Theodore Gerstle faces a criminal charge and cannot practice at Baptist Health Lexington until the issue is resolved.

Dr. Theodore Gerstle faces a criminal charge and cannot practice at Baptist Health Lexington until the issue is resolved.

The suspect is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

The suspect is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

A southwestern Indiana teen has died after the sled she was riding was struck by a car.

A southwestern Indiana teen has died after the sled she was riding was struck by a car.

Indiana teen dies after sledding into path of car; driver charged with DWI

Indiana teen dies after sledding into path of car; driver charged with DWI

Dozens of flu-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky and Indiana, and doctors are noticing the drastic spike in flu cases over the past two or three weeks.

Dozens of flu-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky and Indiana, and doctors are noticing the drastic spike in flu cases over the past two or three weeks.

The snow has already arrived across the Louisville area, but the issue for Tuesday will be the bitter cold temperatures.

The snow has already arrived across the Louisville area, but the issue for Tuesday will be the bitter cold temperatures.

As wind chills near zero degrees await, Kentuckiana schools work to ensure student safety

As wind chills near zero degrees await, Kentuckiana schools work to ensure student safety

LMPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home on Laurelwood Avenue, near Breckenridge lane and I-264.

LMPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning at a home on Laurelwood Avenue, near Breckenridge lane and I-264.

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Repairs to a broken sprinkler system inside a highway tunnel near the Lewis and Clark Bridge are expected to start later this week once warmer weather returns.

The damaged pipes contain frozen water that first must be drained, and the work to remove the pipes will require one lane inside the tunnel to close, said Andrea Clifford, spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Highways.

“We didn’t want to set up a lane closure today with snow coming down, trying to shift people over,” she said Monday. “That would really create a hazardous situation for drivers.”

But a ban on shipments of hazardous materials though the tunnel did begin Monday morning, less than three days after state officials publicly disclosed damage to a fire suppression system first discovered on January 3.

Most vehicles still may use the 1,700-foot-long tunnel leading to the bridge in eastern Jefferson County. Trucks carrying potentially dangerous chemicals and other substances have been rerouted along the Interstate 65 bridges in downtown Louisville.

More than a week passed from the time Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said crews noticed the fire safety system was out of service and their January 12 announcement. Clifford said the state needed that time to inform trucking groups and coordinate with law enforcement and other agencies that will enforce the ban on hazardous shipments.

Without a working sprinkler system above the highway, the Harrods Creek Fire Department moved tanker trucks closer “should there be a situation at the tunnel.”

The Harrods Creek department has trained for emergencies in the tunnel, which runs under U.S. 42 and the nearby Drumanard estate that was spared in a controversial move to preserve gardens that have arguable historic significance.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas ordered the ban on hazardous materials in the tunnel until “appropriate repairs” are made to the water system. The extent of the damage isn’t yet known.

The problem stems from a false fire alarm in the tunnel on December 29, but the tunnel’s software system didn’t alert operators that a water pump had been shut down when the alarm sounded, according to the transportation cabinet.

Cold weather then caused the pipes to freeze, and “visible damage” was discovered five days later.

“The tunnel is safe for the drivers,” Clifford said. “The fire suppression system is a supplement there at the tunnels. You always will still have to have response from the fire department.”

Reach reporter Marcus Green at 502-585-0825, mgreen@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.