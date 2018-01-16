Gov. Bevin proclaims next week Kentucky School Choice Week with tax credits on horizon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Gov. Matt Bevin has proclaimed next week Kentucky School Choice Week, and a number of events have been planned across the state to promote the issue.

Tuesday’s proclamation comes with the General Assembly poised to consider legislation that would allow donors to private scholarship-granting groups to receive tax credits for their contributions.

Scholarships awarded could only be used to send students to private schools, according to the bills.

In House Bill 134 – sponsored by Rep. Bam Carney, a Campbellsville Republican who chairs the House Education Committee – donors would be eligible for tax credits totaling 95 percent of their donations with a $1 million cap. Senate Bill 36, sponsored by Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, would allow donors to receive 90 percent of their contributions in tax credits with a $1 million limit.

Both bills would set an initial $25 million cap on all tax credits granted each year.

Kentucky’s proclamation coincides with National School Choice Week, and the group says that 495 events have been planned across the state to promote the initiative.

“Kentucky parents, like parents everywhere, want what’s best for their children, and what’s more important than finding the school or educational setting that’s the best fit for their unique needs and skills?” Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week, said in a statement.

“We’re excited that Gov. Bevin has issued this proclamation. We hope parents will start conversations about what type of educational options they have, or want to have, for their children.”

Reach reporter Kevin Wheatley at 502-585-0838 and kwheatley@wdrb.com. Follow him on Twitter @KevinWheatleyKY.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.