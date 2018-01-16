Lexington doctor arrested for allegedly being intoxicated before - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lexington doctor arrested for allegedly being intoxicated before surgery

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington plastic surgeon faces a criminal charge, after allegedly showing up for surgery while he was intoxicated.

WKYT reports that Lexington Police arrested Dr. Theodore Gerstle on Monday afternoon for public intoxication. 

According to Baptist Health Lexington spokeswoman Ruth Ann Childers, the hospital received a report of a physician who showed up for surgery while possibly intoxicated. Procedure called for the chief medical officer to speak to Dr. Gerstle.  But  he left on foot before he was confronted. 

Gerstle was taken into custody near the hospital on Shady Lane. 

Childers says his privileges have been suspended at Baptist Health Lexington. He can not practice there until the issue has been investigated and resolved.  She tells WKYT Dr. Gerstle had only one procedure scheduled for Monday and it had not yet started when the allegation against him was made.

