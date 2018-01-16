POLICE: Louisville man arrested after 10 pounds of marijuana found in ceiling tiles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say they found at least 10 pounds of marijuana hidden behind his ceiling tiles.

According to an arrest report, police executed a search warrant Friday morning at a residence near the intersection of Southside Drive and South Arbor Park, where 32-year-old Carlos Garcia-De La Paz was staying. While searching, police allegedly found a .40 caliber handgun under his bed.

Garcia-De La Paz admitted the gun was his, according to the arrest report. Police say he is a convicted felon who is not legally permitted to own a gun.

Police say they also executed search warrants at apartments Garcia-De La Paz was using that were down the street, near the intersection of Southside Drive and Cambridge Drive. Inside, police say they found at least 10 pounds of marijuana hidden in the ceiling tiles, along with a "large sum" of cash.

Police say Garcia-De La Paz has been seen using a key to enter and exit the location, and he allegedly admitted to being the only one living there.

Police then executed a search warrant at the apartment next door. According to the arrest report, that apartment has been the location for at least 50-70 drug trafficking transactions per day. Police say they found additional marijuana, as well as one ounce of powder cocaine at this apartment.

According to the arrest report, Garcia-De La Paz has been seen in that apartment while drug transactions were occurring.

Garcia-De La Paz was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

