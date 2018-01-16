Police say Louisville teen robbed taxi driver - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Louisville teen robbed taxi driver

Posted: Updated:
Mohamed Hassan (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Mohamed Hassan (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a teen authorities say robbed a taxi driver.

Mohamed Hassan, 18, was arrested Monday at his home in the 1000 block of South Preston Street, near East St. Catherine Street.

According to an arrest report, the taxi driver said two customers "took his personal property by force."

Police say Hassan was identified by video taken inside the cab.

Authorities say a juvenile co-defendant was also seen on the video armed with a gun during the crime.

According to officials, Hassan said he was not involved in the crime during an interview with a detective.

Hassan is charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $5,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.