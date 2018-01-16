Police say Louisville teen robbed taxi driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a teen authorities say robbed a taxi driver.

Mohamed Hassan, 18, was arrested Monday at his home in the 1000 block of South Preston Street, near East St. Catherine Street.

According to an arrest report, the taxi driver said two customers "took his personal property by force."

Police say Hassan was identified by video taken inside the cab.

Authorities say a juvenile co-defendant was also seen on the video armed with a gun during the crime.

According to officials, Hassan said he was not involved in the crime during an interview with a detective.

Hassan is charged with first-degree robbery. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $5,000 cash bond.

