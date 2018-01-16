Police arrest homeless man accused of breaking into JCPS school in effort to escape cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a homeless man was arrested Sunday morning after he broke into a school in the Jefferson County Public Schools district in an effort to escape the cold.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police were called to the Iroquois High School Magnet Career Academy at 4615 Taylor Boulevard, just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, after a JCPS employee called 911 to report that an intruder was in the building.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found 47-year-old Roger D. Hutchinson asleep inside the school hallway, wearing clothing that matched the description provided by the caller. Police say they woke him up, and almost immediately he apologized, saying he broke a window to get inside the school in an effort to stay warm.

According to the arrest report, police found a broken window, along with Hutchinson's keys, wallet and a brick, which police say Hutchinson used to break the window.

Police say Hutchinson has a "severe" criminal history, "mainly involving narcotics."

He was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

