Police arrest homeless man accused of breaking into JCPS school - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest homeless man accused of breaking into JCPS school in effort to escape cold

Posted: Updated:
Roger Hutchinson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Roger Hutchinson (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a homeless man was arrested Sunday morning after he broke into a school in the Jefferson County Public Schools district in an effort to escape the cold.

According to an arrest report, Louisville Metro Police were called to the Iroquois High School Magnet Career Academy at 4615 Taylor Boulevard, just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, after a JCPS employee called 911 to report that an intruder was in the building.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found 47-year-old Roger D. Hutchinson asleep inside the school hallway, wearing clothing that matched the description provided by the caller. Police say they woke him up, and almost immediately he apologized, saying he broke a window to get inside the school in an effort to stay warm. 

According to the arrest report, police found a broken window, along with Hutchinson's keys, wallet and a brick, which police say Hutchinson used to break the window.

Police say Hutchinson has a "severe" criminal history, "mainly involving narcotics."

He was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.