Finding the right tools to cleanup the snow and protect your home from the cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The snow can cause some problems this time of year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the folks at Brownsboro Hardware & Paint to learn the best ways to clean up the snow. Whether it's digging out, preventing freeze up, or having fun in the snow, he's learning the best tools to use.
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint
4858 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY 40207
502-897-1591
OR
9521 US Highway 42
Prospect, KY 40059
502-292-2595
www.brownsborohardware.com
Twitter and Facebook
