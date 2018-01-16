Southern Indiana prosecutor to testify before the U.S. Senate about the opioid epidemic

Dozens of flu-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky and Indiana, and doctors are noticing the drastic spike in flu cases over the past two or three weeks.

Dozens of flu-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky and Indiana, and doctors are noticing the drastic spike in flu cases over the past two or three weeks.

Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...

Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...

The suspect is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

The suspect is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

Police say he has a "severe" criminal history, which includes drug charges.

Police say he has a "severe" criminal history, which includes drug charges.

Police arrest homeless man accused of breaking into JCPS school in effort to escape cold

Police arrest homeless man accused of breaking into JCPS school in effort to escape cold

LMPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Laurelwood Avenue, near Breckenridge Lane and I-264.

LMPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Laurelwood Avenue, near Breckenridge Lane and I-264.

Dr. Theodore Gerstle faces a criminal charge and cannot practice at Baptist Health Lexington until the issue is resolved.

Dr. Theodore Gerstle faces a criminal charge and cannot practice at Baptist Health Lexington until the issue is resolved.

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana's drug epidemic will goes under the Congressional spotlight on Wednesday.

Harrison County prosecutor Otto Schalk will speak to a U.S. Senate committee. The hearing is called, "Unintended Consequences-- Medicaid and the Opioid Epidemic."

Schalk says many of the people he prosecutes for opioids are on Medicaid. He believes poverty has a strong connection to the nation's drug problem.

"When we have an individual that's struggling to keep the lights on, that's struggling to keep food in the refrigerator, and they're given a 90 count bottle of hydrocodone, and those are going to $15 a piece on the street," said Schalk.

He adds, "What do we think they're going to do with those? It would be naive to think people are not going to see the street value of those."

Schalk says he hopes to show senators how the opioid epidemic is affecting rural communities.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.