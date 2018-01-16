Anchorage Fire Department approves plan to merge with Middletown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Anchorage Fire Department approves plan to merge with Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Anchorage Fire Department board has unanimously approved a plan to merge with the Middletown Fire Department.

The move would add more firefighters and paramedics, plus two new ambulances. Officials say it would also increase coverage and response times in the two cities.

Middletown currently has three fire stations and one training facility. Anchorage Fire and EMS has one station, which assists the city's 2,300 residents. 

Residents could end up seeing a 15 cent tax increase, totaling more than $140 a year.

Mayor Greg Fischer still has to sign off on the merger.

If approved, it is expected to take effect by March.

