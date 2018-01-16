Firefighters battle flames at home in Louisville's Prestonia nei - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Firefighters battle flames at home in Louisville's Prestonia neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters responded to a house fire in Louisville's Prestonia neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, dispatchers began receiving calls about the fire at around 11:40 a.m., when people called to report smoke coming from a home in the 1200 block of Bourbon Avenue, off Preston Highway.

When WDRB reporter Chris Sutter arrived on the scene, he says he could see firefighters battling the fire, and flames coming from the roof of the home. Firefighters say part of the second floor of the home collapsed.

There are no reports of anyone trapped inside, or any injuries at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.