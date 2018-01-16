Snow Fox day cares, pre-schools and business closings and delays - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Snow Fox day cares, pre-schools and business closings and delays -- Wednesday, Jan. 17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With some winter weather in Louisville and southern Indiana, some businesses, pre-schools and day cares are on a delay or are opting to close.  Here is the alphabetical list we have for Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Please email your update to news@wdrb.com or call the newsroom at 502-585-0807. 

DAY CARES AND PRE-SCHOOLS: 
Kentucky

  • Mac's Child Care -- All locations open at 8 a.m. Wednesday

Indiana 

BUSINESSES
Kentucky 

  • American National University -- Classes delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Big Wally's Hauling -- Delayed 2 hours
  • Mose Green Democrat Club -- Meeting canceled Wednesday
  • Oak and Acorn Senior Center -- Closed Wednesday

Indiana 

CHURCHES
Kentucky 

  • Walnut Street Baptist Church -- Friendship International Meeting canceled Wednesday
  • Eastern Parkway Baptist Church -- All services canceled Wednesday

Indiana 

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Kentucky 

Indiana 

