1 lane reopens on I-65 South in Hart County after injury crash involving bus, 4 vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials say one lane of I-65 South in Hart County has reopened after a crash involving several vehicles.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Tuesday morning in Bonnieville.

The crash involved a Greyhound bus, two other commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles, according to police.

Police say several people have been taken to The Medical Center at Caverna and Hardin Memorial Hospital to be treated. The extent of the victims' injuries is not known.

Officials say the remaining lanes of I-65 South will remain closed for an unknown length of time.

Traffic is being diverted on to US 31 West at the 71 mile marker, which is the Bonnieville exit. Traffic is being directed back onto the interstate at the 65 mile marker, which is the Munfordville exit.

Police say drivers should slow down and use caution when approaching the area.

