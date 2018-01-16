Elizabethtown Police looking for 2 suspects in restaurant armed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown Police looking for 2 suspects in restaurant armed robbery

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police are looking two male suspects authorities say are wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a fast food restaurant.

Police say the robbery happened Sunday at the White Castle, located at 2006 North Mulberry Street. According to police, the suspects went into the restroom just after 5 a.m. and placed black masks over their faces. Both suspects had on white hoodies and gloves.

Investigators say the men approached the counter, pointed a gun at employees and demanded money. The suspects took cash from a safe and three registers, before taking the employees' cell phones and car keys and leaving.

Authorities say the pair stole an employee's car, which was later found abandoned on McKormack Avenue, along with the cell phones. 

Officials say one of the suspects was short with a skinny build and dark skin and wore glasses. The other suspect was tall and heavyset with light skin. The suspects remain unidentified.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Elizabethtown Police.

