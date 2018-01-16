Elizabethtown man accused of leading police on vehicle pursuit on icy roads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say snow and ice didn't stop a wanted Elizabethtown man from leading officers on a dangerous vehicle pursuit.

According to court documents, a warrant had already been issued for the arrest of 23-year-old Davis Echevarria on Thursday, Jan. 11. Police say that on Dec. 28, Echevarria was working as an employee for Arabian Nights Hookah Lounge & Cafe, near the intersection of North Dixie Avenue and Freeman Lake Park Road, when he stole $380 from the cash register. The alleged theft happened as Echevarria was closing the business for the night, and police say it was captured on surveillance video.

Echevarria allegedly admitted to the theft in a text message, and police issued a warrant for his arrest days later.

According to arrest reports, Elizabethtown Police saw Echevarria driving a white Pontiac G6 southbound on North Dixie Highway just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say they tried to initiate a traffic stop to stop Echevarria -- going as far as to activate police lights and sirens -- but instead of stopping, Echevarria led them on a brief pursuit.

According to court documents, Echevarria drove south on North Dixie Avenue, and east on Diecks Drive, before losing control of the car near the intersection of Diecks Drive and Savannah Avenue, and hitting a tree.

Police say Echevarria then jumped out of the car and led police on a foot chase, running behind houses and hopping fences.

He was eventually caught hiding in a nearby dumpster.

Police say Echevarria did not have a driver's license or vehicle insurance.

"It should be noted that the weather during the vehicle pursuit was snowing with icy roads and freezing temperatures causing an increased danger to responding officers and other motorists," police wrote in the report.

Echevarria was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident or failing to render aid or assistance, driving without an operator's license, failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and criminal mischief in connection with the alleged pursuit.

He was also arrested on the aforementioned warrant and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.