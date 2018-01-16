Kentucky AG says new cold case unit will focus on justice for se - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky AG says new cold case unit will focus on justice for sexual assault victims

Posted: Updated:
A lab technician prepares to analyze a sexual assault kit. A lab technician prepares to analyze a sexual assault kit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is stepping up the fight to solve sexual assault cases that have gone cold.

On Tuesday, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced the creation of a new Cold Case Unit that will work out of his office to get justice for victims of sexual assault. 

Kentucky has had a problem in the past with untested rape kits, but Beshear says now that those have been tested the new unit will work with local and state officials to investigate and prosecute cold cases.

The unit is funded by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The money will also be used to cover the cost to test any remaining untested kits.

Beshear said with the grant paying for the testing of up to 1,500 additional kits, it means every kit in Kentucky will be tested without exception. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.