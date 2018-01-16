IMAGES | Winter storm dumps several inches of snow on Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Winter storm dumps several inches of snow on Louisville, surrounding areas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A winter storm moved through Kentuckiana overnight dumping several inches of snow on Louisville and surrounding areas. 

Road conditions were hazardous early Tuesday on secondary streets as well as main roads. Schools, businesses and some government offices also shut down. A state of emergency was even declared in Harrison County, Indiana, on Monday night when road conditions quickly deteriorated. It was lifted at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Many of you sent in pictures of the snow in your neighborhoods, and we've put together a slideshow.

[IMAGES: SNOW BLANKETS KENTUCKIANA]

Keep up with the latest weather conditions on WDRB's weather page, WDRB's Facebook page and and the WDRB Weather Blog

What's the weather like in your location? Upload your pics to our Facebook page or send them to pix@wdrb.com

