3 arrested in southern Indiana after police find meth, marijuana, stolen rifle inside home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Clark County say three people were arrested after authorities found meth, marijuana and a stolen weapon inside a home.

According to a release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Adrian May, 54-year-old Lawrence Hoskins and 46-year-old Lisa Tesch, all of Charlestown, were taken into custody.

On Jan. 11, authorities say detectives from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, along with the Jeffersonville and Southeast Regional SWAT teams, conducted a search at May's residence on Hibernia Road.

Police say marijuana, about two ounces of meth and drug paraphernalia were found. A rifle that had been reported stolen was also located.

May is charged with possession of meth, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

May, Hoskins and Tesch are all charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

