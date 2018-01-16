IMAGES | Sledding at Louisville's Cherokee Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Sledding at Louisville's Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The snow brought sledders to Louisville's Cherokee Park Tuesday afternoon. But even as the hills brought fun times for the young ones, doctors are still cautioning children to protect themselves when they hit the slopes.

According to Erika Jane, a spokeswoman for Norton Children's Hospital, sledding accidents have left several at the hospital with skull fractures and broken legs. As a result, she offered some safety tips:

  • Go in groups.
  • Sled in areas with no vehicle traffic.
  • Watch out for fixed objects (rocks, trees, etc.)
  • Sledders should sit upright on their sleds, not head-first on their stomachs.
  • Be sure to wear gloves, hats and several warm layers.
  • IMPORTANT: Wear a helmet.
  • Take frequent breaks to shed wet clothing.
  • Be wary of tingling fingers or white skin, both of which can be signs of frostbite.

"Out of all the injuries normally seen from sledding, it's pretty typical to have head injuries," said Jane. "It just so happens a helmet can protect your head up to 85 percent. Look at those odds. Eight-five percent? I'll take those odds."

