21 people hospitalized after wreck involving Greyhound bus, semi

21 people hospitalized after wreck involving Greyhound bus, semi trucks

Photo source: @JournalistKyle Twitter
The southbound lanes of I-65 near Bonnieville were shut down for several hours after a crash involving a Greyhound bus and two semis early on Jan. 16, 2018.

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a Greyhound bus and two semi trucks on I-65 South near Bonnieville, Kentucky sent several people to the hospital early Tuesday. 

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Police say the crash involved a Greyhound bus, two semi trucks and two passenger vehicles. Kentucky State Police said Tuesday night that Kenith Miller from Tampa, Florida, was driving a semi-truck and trailer when he hit a KYTC safety patrol truck, which was parked in the right emergency lane.

The operator of the KYTC truck, Randall Simmons, was helping a stalled Greyhound bus. After hitting the KYTC truck, the semi-truck continued on hitting a Ford F-150, which then hit the Greyhound bus. A few minutes later, another semi-truck hit Miller's truck.

Twenty-one people were transported to area hospitals, but KSP said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, and everyone is expected to make a full recovery.

The southbound lanes were shut down for most of the day, but they were all reopened in time for the afternoon commute.

KSP said the snow- and ice-covered road did play a factor in the crashes. Drivers nearby said it is fortunate no one was killed in the crash given the dangerous road conditions. 

