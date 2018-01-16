Several people hospitalized after wreck involving Greyhound bus, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several people hospitalized after wreck involving Greyhound bus, semi trucks

Posted: Updated:
Photo source: @JournalistKyle Twitter Photo source: @JournalistKyle Twitter
The southbound lanes of I-65 near Bonnieville were shut down for several hours after a crash involving a Greyhound bus and two semis early on Jan. 16, 2018. The southbound lanes of I-65 near Bonnieville were shut down for several hours after a crash involving a Greyhound bus and two semis early on Jan. 16, 2018.

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash involving a Greyhound bus and two semi trucks on I-65 South near Bonnieville, Kentucky sent several people to the hospital early Tuesday. 

Police say none of the injuries were considered life threatening, and everyone is expected to make a full recovery.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Police say the crash involved a Greyhound bus, two semi trucks and two passenger vehicles. The southbound lanes were shut down for most of the day. 

All lanes of I-65 South were reopened in time for the afternoon commute.

Traffic had to be diverted onto 31W during the closure.

Investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened but they believe snow was definitely a factor. 

We spoke with an Illinois man who was stuck in the backup for hours and had to cancel some of his vacation plans because of the delay.

Matt Rooney says he was "totally stopped for about three hours, you know? Crawling for maybe 20 minutes but totally stopped for three hours."

Drivers say it is fortunate no one was killed in the crash given the dangerous road conditions. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

