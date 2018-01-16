Kentucky event signals release of Trump investigation into aluminum imports

Gov. Matt Bevin, left, and Braidy Industries CEO Craig Bouchard announced that Braidy would build a $1.3 billion aluminum mill in Kentucky at an event on April 27, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is scheduled to appear at one of the state’s biggest aluminum facilities on Thursday to “discuss the impact” of an investigation by the Trump administration into whether rising imports of aluminum from China and elsewhere present a threat to U.S. national security.

Bevin will appear alongside Mike Bless, the CEO of Chicago-based Century Aluminum Co., at the company’s production facility in Hawesville, Ky., according to a news media advisory.

President Trump’s Commerce Department launched the investigation in April, saying a glut of cheap, imported aluminum has caused U.S. factories to close and cost American jobs, while “foreign government subsidies and other unfair practices” may be to blame.

The investigation could result in tariffs or quotas on imported aluminum, the Commerce Department said on April 27.

The results of the investigation could be turned over to Trump on Friday, according to the advisory for the Kentucky event. The Commerce Department did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Century Aluminum’s smelter in Hawesville, Ky. is the “last-remaining U.S. producer of high-purity aluminum, a material critical to U.S. national defense,” according to the media advisory. Century Aluminum’s product is used in U.S. fighter jets, among other defense applications.

In a press release last week, Century Aluminum and the United Steelworkers Union called on Trump to “take the next step” by “imposing broad comprehensive relief” to protect U.S. aluminum production.

At an event in Washington D.C. last week, Bless said the domestic aluminum industry “cannot survive much longer” without action from Trump, according to American Shipper, a trade magazine.

Neither Century Aluminum nor a spokesman for Bevin responded to requests for comment. A spokesman for the state economic development cabinet confirmed Bevin’s plan to attend the event.

