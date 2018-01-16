Paoli Peaks could see long season with lots of fresh snow on the ground

Dozens of flu-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky and Indiana, and doctors are noticing the drastic spike in flu cases over the past two or three weeks.

Dozens of flu-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky and Indiana, and doctors are noticing the drastic spike in flu cases over the past two or three weeks.

Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...

Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...

LMPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Laurelwood Avenue, near Breckenridge Lane and I-264.

LMPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Laurelwood Avenue, near Breckenridge Lane and I-264.

Man shot and killed by his father in Hikes Point, LMPD says

Man shot and killed by his father in Hikes Point, LMPD says

The suspect is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

The suspect is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

Dr. Theodore Gerstle faces a criminal charge and cannot practice at Baptist Health Lexington until the issue is resolved.

Dr. Theodore Gerstle faces a criminal charge and cannot practice at Baptist Health Lexington until the issue is resolved.

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Snow is on the ground, and while schools might struggle to open, Paoli Peaks doesn't have that problem.

Skiers and snowboarders said Tuesday the fresh powder makes it easier for them to bear the cold. It makes it softer during a wipe out, too.

“Obviously they say the roads are too dangerous to go to school, but they end up coming skiing somehow,” said Rick McMullen, General Manager of Paoli Peaks. “Right now, it's a firm, groomed powder, so it holds really well when you're turning on it."

Although Mother Nature dropped some natural snow, Paoli Peaks will still produce some artificial snow, a stash for the days when temperatures get warmer, which McMullen said happens often. The powder on the slopes now is a smooth consistency, but it's not quite as deep as McMullen would like.

“It varies depending on where you're at,” he said. “We're looking at around a 4-foot base on average, and it's just growing as we continue to make snow.”

McMullen said the always-changing temperature is the biggest challenge of running a ski resort in southern Indiana.

“Last year was a little rough when you have 70 degree days in January,” he said. “It makes it tough to hold on to snow.”

He added that as long as this winter trend continues, the skiing and snowboarding season should be a long one at Paoli Peaks this year, maybe until mid-March.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.