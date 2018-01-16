Paoli Peaks could see long season with lots of fresh snow on the - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Paoli Peaks could see long season with lots of fresh snow on the ground

Posted: Updated:

PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Snow is on the ground, and while schools might struggle to open, Paoli Peaks doesn't have that problem.

Skiers and snowboarders said Tuesday the fresh powder makes it easier for them to bear the cold. It makes it softer during a wipe out, too.

“Obviously they say the roads are too dangerous to go to school, but they end up coming skiing somehow,” said Rick McMullen, General Manager of Paoli Peaks. “Right now, it's a firm, groomed powder, so it holds really well when you're turning on it."

Although Mother Nature dropped some natural snow, Paoli Peaks will still produce some artificial snow, a stash for the days when temperatures get warmer, which McMullen said happens often. The powder on the slopes now is a smooth consistency, but it's not quite as deep as McMullen would like.

“It varies depending on where you're at,” he said. “We're looking at around a 4-foot base on average, and it's just growing as we continue to make snow.”

McMullen said the always-changing temperature is the biggest challenge of running a ski resort in southern Indiana.

“Last year was a little rough when you have 70 degree days in January,” he said. “It makes it tough to hold on to snow.”

He added that as long as this winter trend continues, the skiing and snowboarding season should be a long one at Paoli Peaks this year, maybe until mid-March.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

