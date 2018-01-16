Paoli Peaks could see long season with lots of fresh snow on the ground

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.More >>
We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.More >>
Dr. Theodore Gerstle faces a criminal charge and cannot practice at Baptist Health Lexington until the issue is resolved.More >>
Dr. Theodore Gerstle faces a criminal charge and cannot practice at Baptist Health Lexington until the issue is resolved.More >>
The suspect is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.More >>
The suspect is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.More >>
Police say he has a "severe" criminal history, which includes drug charges.More >>
Police say he has a "severe" criminal history, which includes drug charges.More >>
LMPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Laurelwood Avenue, near Breckenridge Lane and I-264.More >>
LMPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Laurelwood Avenue, near Breckenridge Lane and I-264.More >>
The warning remains in effect until 1 p.m.More >>
The warning remains in effect until 1 p.m.More >>
Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...More >>
Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...More >>
Dozens of flu-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky and Indiana, and doctors are noticing the drastic spike in flu cases over the past two or three weeks.More >>
Dozens of flu-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky and Indiana, and doctors are noticing the drastic spike in flu cases over the past two or three weeks.More >>