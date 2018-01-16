Papa John's CFO to leave for Jack in the Box

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lance Tucker, the chief financial officer of Papa John’s International, is leaving the company to take the same position with San Diego-based Jack in the Box Inc.

It’s another shakeup in the executive ranks at Louisville-based Papa John’s, which announced last month that John Schnatter had stepped down as CEO but remains founder and chairman of the board.

Tucker’s departure is effective March 2.

A certified public accountant, Tucker joined the company in 2009 after six years as CFO of Evergreen Real Estate, Schnatter’s personal real estate company in Louisville. He became CFO of Papa John’s in 2011.

“Jack in the Box is an outstanding brand, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a strong management team,” Tucker said in a press release issued by Jack in the Box.

Papa John’s CEO Steve Ritchie said Tucker has been “instrumental in developing an already strong and deep finance department.” The company will begin a search for Tucker’s replacement immediately, Papa John’s said in a press release.

Papa John’s stock has lost about 28 percent of its value in the last year while rival Domino’s Pizza has gained 27 percent in the same period.

Last year, Schnatter blamed controversies surrounding the National Football League for declining TV ratings, which hurt pizza sales.

