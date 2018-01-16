Winter weather adds stress to firefighters and puts pedestrians in danger

Dozens of flu-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky and Indiana, and doctors are noticing the drastic spike in flu cases over the past two or three weeks.

Dozens of flu-related deaths have been reported in Kentucky and Indiana, and doctors are noticing the drastic spike in flu cases over the past two or three weeks.

Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...

Police say there was also something suspicious going on in the apartment next to the one the suspect was using...

LMPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Laurelwood Avenue, near Breckenridge Lane and I-264.

LMPD says it happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Laurelwood Avenue, near Breckenridge Lane and I-264.

Man shot and killed by his father in Hikes Point, LMPD says

Man shot and killed by his father in Hikes Point, LMPD says

The suspect is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

The suspect is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment.

Dr. Theodore Gerstle faces a criminal charge and cannot practice at Baptist Health Lexington until the issue is resolved.

Dr. Theodore Gerstle faces a criminal charge and cannot practice at Baptist Health Lexington until the issue is resolved.

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

We have additional closings, delays and dismissals coming into the newsroom because of the weather.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flames shot through the roof of a vacant home at Bourbon Avenue and Preston Highway around noon Tuesday. Investigators think homeless squatters were likely trying to stay warm inside and may have accidentally started the fire.

Thirty firefighters were forced to show up to battle the flames and the temperatures. It was 14 degrees.

"It's already a difficult and challenging situation, and now we're dealing with extreme weather," said Capt. Salvador Melendez with the Louisville Fire Department.

Firefighters are already at high risk of heart attack. The stress from the weather only escalates it. But the men and women in uniform aren't the only people the weather is putting in danger when just walking on icy or snow-covered sidewalks can do that.

"We do see a lot of cold-weather-related injuries," Renee Cecil, ER Nurse Manager at Norton Audubon Hospital.

Emergency rooms across Louisville are seeing an influx of people coming in with broken bones or trauma from falls. Ice-related injuries are only second to the flu at Norton Audubon's emergency room.

"If you do fall, and you're by yourself, it may take someone a while to get there," Cecil said.

Hypothermia can set in quick. For that reason, Cecil said you always have to be prepared when there's ice on the ground.

"You want to make sure that you have clothing that is going to be temperature controlled, maybe different layers," she said. "Protecting the hands, the feet, the head, keeping those areas warm."

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved