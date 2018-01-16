Kentucky Humane Society in need of towels and blankets for its a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Humane Society in need of towels and blankets for its animals

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society asking for used towels, clean towels and blankets for its animals.

The Humane Society's industrial dryer broke Sunday after an electrical fire. Workers said they've run out of bedding.

You can donate the towels and blankets at the Steedy Drive or Lyndon Lane locations. Officials with the the Humane Society said they're waiting to hear if the dryer can be fixed or it needs to be replaced.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.